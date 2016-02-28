Clever Winter Styling Tricks When You Have Only One F*ck Left To Give

Somewhere between the time you dropped your left glove on the subway platform (and it got trampled) and the time when you wore two coats just to be on the safe side (and you were still cold), you ran out of fucks. Just up and lost them. Gone. Except every morning, you somehow manage to will a single fuck into existence when you get dressed, because the alternative — wearing an outfit as bleak and sad as the dirty snow you have to trek across each day — is just too depressing.
The styling tips in the slideshow ahead are easy, don't require a ton of energy to pull off, and aren't fussy to put on (only to take off, put on, and take off again, as these things typically happen during wintertime). Click through for the ideas.