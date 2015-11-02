26 Statement Coats You'll Wear All Winter Long

There are two types of coats in the world: basic and statement. And while we'd never completely naysay a classic black peacoat, there's just something about going buckwild with show-stopping outerwear to elevate your most simple look into street style material. You know the ones we're talking about — hallucinating prints, unexpected doodads, asymmetrical hems, explosive color combos, and way, way more. They're the jackets that pack a serious punch, and can make even our worst bad outfit days a million times better.
With a generous dash of confidence and attitude, you'll be able to pull off any of these 26 coats. And let's be real: Why live through a gray winter world when you can amp it to a loud wonderland instead? Click ahead for some inspiration.
