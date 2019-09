To get a jump on the seasonal drag and save ourselves from unwittingly creating the same tired combos day in and day out, we pieced together five no-fail outfit equations that will keep us toasty without weighing us or our style game down. First, we started with foundational layers that go above and beyond (think: a classic Cuddl Duds turtleneck or the brand's ultra-warm leggings) and built the rest from the ground up — adding eye-grabbing pieces like a colorful bootie or floral slip. From there, it's smooth sailing (or, should we say skiing?) with the addition of a few lightweight toppers. Find our fresh takes in the slides ahead, and get ready to flaunt these winter-approved looks — which you can actually move your arms and legs in, BTW — all season long.