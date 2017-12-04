Most of us can look back on winters past and remember more than one occasion when we were so layered up we could hardly squeeze out of our front door, let alone into the driver's seat. Cold-weather dressing is a delicate balancing act of trying to stay warm while still looking our best (that is, without becoming a giant marshmallow), and it ain't easy. While we're firm believers that layers are the key to every great outfit, finding a formula that doesn't come across as bulky or — worse yet — totally uninspiring is a trying task for even the savviest dressers.