5 Winter Outfit Formulas That Aren't Bulky

Most of us can look back on winters past and remember more than one occasion when we were so layered up we could hardly squeeze out of our front door, let alone into the driver's seat. Cold-weather dressing is a delicate balancing act of trying to stay warm while still looking our best (that is, without becoming a giant marshmallow), and it ain't easy. While we're firm believers that layers are the key to every great outfit, finding a formula that doesn't come across as bulky or — worse yet — totally uninspiring is a trying task for even the savviest dressers.
To get a jump on the seasonal drag and save ourselves from unwittingly creating the same tired combos day in and day out, we pieced together five no-fail outfit equations that will keep us toasty without weighing us or our style game down. First, we started with foundational layers that go above and beyond (think: a classic Cuddl Duds turtleneck or the brand's ultra-warm leggings) and built the rest from the ground up — adding eye-grabbing pieces like a colourful bootie or floral slip. From there, it's smooth sailing (or, should we say skiing?) with the addition of a few lightweight toppers. Find our fresh takes in the slides ahead, and get ready to flaunt these winter-approved looks — which you can actually move your arms and legs in, BTW — all season long.