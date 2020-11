We Found Winter Outerwear That’s Both Chic AND Warm

But when you’ve already spent so much of your year indoors, an hour or two spent outside is like a breath of fresh air (pun very much intended, sorry). With the right outerwear and layers, leaving home can actually be...fun? That's why we’ve teamed up with Eddie Bauer , the heritage brand famous for specializing in quality outdoor gear for a century, to compile a list of pieces that will get you excited for The Great Outdoors, whether that’s a chic white ski set for at least one run down the slope, a pair of fleece leggings for a snowy hike, or an extra-warm down-filled parka for a walk around the neighborhood. Click through to shop our favorite picks.