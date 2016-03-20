Layering Heroes Who've Somehow Cracked The Magical Formula

The difference between layering and just wearing too many clothes is all about balance — we've been over this. That's what separates outfits that look like a Hannah Höch collage from outfits that look like the inside of a junk drawer. Sometimes more is more...and sometimes, more is too much.
The hard part is that there's really no universal trick to distinguish between the two, but the good news is that solution to the problem — looking at lots of pictures of people who are great at layering — is a ton of fun. Ahead, we've pulled some of our favorite layering looks from the year to get you better acquainted with what to do for the next couple months.