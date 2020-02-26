4 Denim Trends R29 Editors Are Wearing This Winter

As eager as we are for spring days, winter is, unfortunately, still here. But on the bright side, that means we can indulge in all the styling perks the chillier season allows: layering away to our heart's content, stomping around in our chunkiest (read: well insulated) boots, and, of course, experimenting with denim in all its many shapes and silhouettes. Because while the classic, sturdy fabric is a year-round closet essential, it does lend itself particularly well to helping us stay warm as it keeps us looking cool.
Of course, you could always reach for your tried-and-true, classic skinny jean this winter — but there’s also a number of fresh denim trends worth trying this season, from faux-sherpa denim jackets to 2020’s most in-demand jean cut to the new silhouette that’s bound to take over the mom jean’s throne. Brought to you by Macy’s, ahead are some of the season’s need-to-know denim trends, as styled by two Refinery29 editors. On second thought, winter seems a lot more bearable.
