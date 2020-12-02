Any motivation we gained this summer to actually put on real clothes (meaning, outfits that don’t involve sweatpants) has likely fallen to the wayside now that winter is here. Just the thought of pulling on a pair of jeans is daunting enough, so to be expected to put together a whole ‘fit? That actually looks good? Insane! Unjust! Cruel, even! That’s why, this year in particular, we’re relying on a crucial trick to getting dressed for the winter — and it’s way simpler than you might think.