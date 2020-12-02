Any motivation we gained this summer to actually put on real clothes (meaning, outfits that don’t involve sweatpants) has likely fallen to the wayside now that winter is here. Just the thought of pulling on a pair of jeans is daunting enough, so to be expected to put together a whole ‘fit? That actually looks good? Insane! Unjust! Cruel, even! That’s why, this year in particular, we’re relying on a crucial trick to getting dressed for the winter — and it’s way simpler than you might think.
Let us introduce to you the three-ingredient outfit that’ll get you through these cold months: a statement coat to keep you warm and dry, some seriously chic boots, and a colorful bag to pull it all together. That's it. So easy, it’s basically foolproof.
Go ahead and file this outfit recipe away so the next time you’re tasked with getting dressed in real clothes, you’ll know exactly what to do. And make things even easier on yourself by shopping some of our favorite winter coats, boots, and bags from Cole Haan — ahead.
Go ahead and file this outfit recipe away so the next time you’re tasked with getting dressed in real clothes, you’ll know exactly what to do. And make things even easier on yourself by shopping some of our favorite winter coats, boots, and bags from Cole Haan — ahead.