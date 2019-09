Watch the episode of Lucie For Hire above to catch the entire, daunting process. Spoiler: if drinking wine sometimes feels a little too easy, making it is a marvel of technical precision. First, I picked and taste-tested the grapes, which might sound decadent, but, according to Wölffer expert Roman Roth, is actually all about harvesting with speed. Next, the bunches are de-stemmed and crushed, producing a raw, electric red juice that tastes just as delicious as it sounds. Of course, no trip to a vineyard would be complete without a classic grape stomp — just like on I Love Lucy — even if the old-school technique isn't widely used anymore. After all, how else does a winemaker really prove her expertise without taking the plunge? Though it was definitely colder and squishier than I'd expected.