According to our calendar, winter hasn't even started yet. But that technicality won't deter us from jumping the gun on our wardrobe for next year, especially since our current arsenal has holiday party written all over it. (We're guessing that disco-ball-inspired minidress won't be making any appearances come January 1.)
As if we needed any more encouragement to hit the racks, AG is offering one lucky winner a $1,000 gift card to shop all sorts of chic goodies from its 2016 resort collection. Think roomy boyfriend jeans, lightweight outerwear, white flares, and all the items you need to put a sophisticated twist on the Canadian tuxedo. In other words, the type of pieces that never have an expiration date, party season or not. Ready for the ultimate palate-cleansing lineup? Get to the sweeps now.
