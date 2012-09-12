Urban gardening is catching on — and we don't just mean the flower pot on the fire escape of our four-story walk-up. At the William Okpo presentation yesterday, NY-based designers Lizzy and Darlene Okpo presented their collection for spring '13, which was filled with the latest crop of cool.
Denim took center stage for many of the designs, appearing in sweet Peter-Pan collared tops, sleek structured blazers, and coverall playsuits with edge. The sisterly duo also included hints of charming polka dots and a bright shade of citrus that adorned asymmetric skirts and seriously body-flattering shift dresses. But it was another kind of orange (as in, the one you peel) that made this presentation stand out.
Rather than a runway, these models took position on dirt patches that contained fresh oranges — which we only noticed after our eyes darted to their awesome lace-up kicks and neon plastic loafers. And, while, no, we can't remember the last time an actual orange was grown in The Big Apple, we're more than willing to suspend our imagination for this sweet batch of sartorial fruit.