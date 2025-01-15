Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

Yes, it was expected that I go to college. I went to an in-state school for my undergrad. I got a scholarship that partially paid for my tuition, and my parents paid for the rest. The scholarship was merit-based; if I hadn’t gotten it, my parents would have been able to pay for all of my college costs. They paid for my housing, food, and all other expenses. I also got a master of science, and attended two and a half years of a PhD program (which I eventually quit due to a toxic advisor and a realization that academia wasn’t for me). I did not have to pay tuition for either grad program, and got a stipend for both (about $1,000 a month during the master’s and $2,500 a month during the PhD). My parents helped me pay for my rent and all other expenses my stipend did not cover during this time.