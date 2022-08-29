This Fan-Fave Dog Harness Just Got A Sporty Makeover

Even if you’re not familiar with the name, you’ve definitely seen Wild One’s top-notch pet gear out in the…wild. The brand’s elevated harness walk kits aren’t just durable and comfy for your pup but come in every shade of the rainbow — including limited-edition seasonal drops to keep things fresh. Just in time for fall, the brand is revamping its bestselling dog harnesses in a brand-new material and electric hue: Meet the Air Collection, a sporty take on Wild One’s signature walk kit.
It’s the same style you know and love but reimagined in airy mesh fabric and a vibrant lime-green colorway called Limeade. Naturally, my pomchi (who recently made the move from Brooklyn to sunny Miami) was all over it — here’s how the splashy new kit fared on walks, playtime, and beyond.
Advertisement
Miso, being the style icon he is, owns several colorways of Wild One's padded harness, which is made of a smooth, soft polyester; the Air collection version, however, is constructed from a highly breathable hybrid-neoprene mesh. As cool a pup as Miso is, nothing beats the Miami heat during the dog days of summer. I might be wrong here, but I feel like he was living his best life as he strutted his stuff down the street dripping P2T (that's paws to tail) in Limeade. The sleek collar and leash are both made from a durable flex-poly strap that's super-easy to clean and available in a wide range of sizes. (For reference, Miso is 10 pounds and wears a small.)
Not to be outdone, Wild One also hooked it up for the humans with a crossbody Treat Pouch, aka a small purse that holds treats, in addition to human essentials like your phone, wallet, and keys. (It also has a hidden compartment for discreet poop-bag dispensing.) I ended up using this as a legit purse for things like grocery shopping and dog walks because it's compact and sleek, but roomy enough to carry everything I need for a quick errand. Best of all, you can coordinate in the vibrant Limeade hue with your pet. It's a gift for you but also for them. (But, really, for you.)
The Harness Walk Kit retails for $98 (the same as the other colorways) and offers a value of $16 compared to à la carte. (The Collar Walk Kit is priced at $88 and the Treat Pouch is $40.) But because our readers' pets are very good girls and boys, we've got a special treat for them: For 20% off anything from Wild One's Limeade drip, use promo code R29LIME at checkout to save on your order.
Advertisement
Whether your pup is an aspiring dogfluencer with a rotating wardrobe of 'fits or you're simply looking for a mood-boosting moment whenever it's time for a W-A-L-K, Wild One's new collection has something for every furry friend.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.