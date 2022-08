This Fan-Fave Dog Harness Just Got A Sporty Makeover

Not to be outdone, Wild One also hooked it up for the humans with a crossbody Treat Pouch , aka a small purse that holds treats, in addition to human essentials like your phone, wallet, and keys. (It also has a hidden compartment for discreet poop-bag dispensing.) I ended up using this as a legit purse for things like grocery shopping and dog walks because it's compact and sleek, but roomy enough to carry everything I need for a quick errand. Best of all, you can coordinate in the vibrant Limeade hue with your pet. It's a gift for you but also for them. (But, really, for you.)