"I was in a bad marriage. He refused to get a job and was an emotionally abusive man and always blaming me for the problems we were having. (The big problem was we didn't have enough money.) I suffer from depression, and due to all of this fighting, it was getting worse.



"Out at a gathering of friends, I meet a guy and he's funny and we have lots in common, and it was a start of something. And I cheated. I told this guy that I was married and that I was conflicted, but he said he wouldn't push me and that he was interested in me, but wouldn't do anything I wasn't comfortable with. But I did it, and he was so different from my selfish husband.



"This guy helped me get the guts to leave my husband. I told him that I wanted a divorce soon after, and this new guy helped me in any way he can. I'm still with him over four years later."