It’s Who What Wear’s Birthday, So You Get 15% Off Site-Wide & A Free Gift

Mercedes Viera
Is your closet craving some new stylishly elevated basics? You're in luck because Who What Wear, the fashion editors' choice for high-quality closet staples, is having its birthday sale with 15% off site-wide with the promo code BDAY15. Additionally, you get your choice of Merit's Shade Slick Lip Oil in Marrakech, Versed's Dew Point Moisturizing Gel Cream, or a WWW Printed Silk Scarf as a free gift with purchase. Made with plant-derived organic materials, WWW's pieces also use existing and recycled fabrics. If you've been thinking of hopping on the WWW's stylish train, now's your chance: the sale is on now and ends Friday, October 29. If the site-wide aspect seems overwhelming, don't worry, keep on scrolling to see our add-to-cart recommendations.
Advertisement
DashDividers_1_500x100_3

15% Off Sweaters

Who What Wear
Coco Cropped Turtleneck
$97.75$115.00
Who What Wear
Who What Wear
Ray Striped Sweater
$114.75$135.00
Who What Wear
Who What Wear
Janelle Button-up Sweater
$114.75$135.00
Who What Wear
Super soft and super stylish, these sweaters are the basic stable this weather (and your closet) demands. The billowy sleeves and cropped hems keep them elevated as well as cozy.

15% Off Jackets

Who What Wear
Bri Double-breasted Blazer
$157.25$185.00
Who What Wear
Who What Wear
Charlotte Cropped Cardigan
$114.75$135.00
Who What Wear
Who What Wear
Lennox Shacket
$216.75$255.00
Who What Wear
Whether you're in the mood for a professional blazer, a cozy cardigan, or a super trendy shacket, these outerwear options are perfect for any outfit.

15% Off Dresses

Who What Wear
Lauren Cutout Maxi Dress
$118.99$200.00
Who What Wear
Who What Wear
Bari Ribbed Midi Dress
$80.74$135.00
Who What Wear
Who What Wear
Juliet Tie-front Dress
$140.25$165.00
Who What Wear
From long-sleeve minis to cut-out maxi dresses, Who What Wear has you covered. Pair them with a long coat, tights, or knee-length boots so you can wear your dress no matter the season.

15% Off Pants

Who What Wear
Lila Cuffed Trousers
$131.75$155.00
Who What Wear
Who What Wear
Norah High-waisted Trousers
$131.75$155.00
Who What Wear
Who What Wear
Paulina Pull-on Relaxed Pants
$131.75$155.00
Who What Wear
Nothing screams sophisticated-fall-vibes than an elegant pair of trousers or two. Pair it with a turtleneck for work or a t-shirt for a casual vibe. Polished with just the right amount of style, they may have you rethink your stance on hard pants.

15% Off Skirts

Who What Wear
Brianna Midi Slip Skirt
$114.75$135.00
Who What Wear
Who What Wear
Ellis Midi Skirt With Slit
$131.75$155.00
Who What Wear
Who What Wear
Edie Miniskirt
$106.25$125.00
Who What Wear
Pick from a midi slip skirt, a latte-colored vegan leather, or a perfect-with-tights mini skirt to add a versatile, neutral must-have to your fall wardrobe.

15% Off Tops

Who What Wear
Georgia Tie-front Peplum Top
$106.25$125.00
Who What Wear
Who What Wear
Frances Collared Shirt
$106.25$125.00
Who What Wear
Who What Wear
Knox Sweater-vest
$97.75$115.00
Who What Wear
A trending sweater vest layered with your choice of long sleeve top? Yes, please! Play around with colored combos, from your neutral browns to muted autumnal colors.
DashDividers_1_500x100_3
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.

More from Shopping

R29 Original Series

Advertisement