Is your closet craving some new stylishly elevated basics? You're in luck because Who What Wear, the fashion editors' choice for high-quality closet staples, is having its birthday sale with 15% off site-wide with the promo code BDAY15. Additionally, you get your choice of Merit's Shade Slick Lip Oil in Marrakech, Versed's Dew Point Moisturizing Gel Cream, or a WWW Printed Silk Scarf as a free gift with purchase. Made with plant-derived organic materials, WWW's pieces also use existing and recycled fabrics. If you've been thinking of hopping on the WWW's stylish train, now's your chance: the sale is on now and ends Friday, October 29. If the site-wide aspect seems overwhelming, don't worry, keep on scrolling to see our add-to-cart recommendations.
Super soft and super stylish, these sweaters are the basic stable this weather (and your closet) demands. The billowy sleeves and cropped hems keep them elevated as well as cozy.
Whether you're in the mood for a professional blazer, a cozy cardigan, or a super trendy shacket, these outerwear options are perfect for any outfit.
From long-sleeve minis to cut-out maxi dresses, Who What Wear has you covered. Pair them with a long coat, tights, or knee-length boots so you can wear your dress no matter the season.
Nothing screams sophisticated-fall-vibes than an elegant pair of trousers or two. Pair it with a turtleneck for work or a t-shirt for a casual vibe. Polished with just the right amount of style, they may have you rethink your stance on hard pants.
Pick from a midi slip skirt, a latte-colored vegan leather, or a perfect-with-tights mini skirt to add a versatile, neutral must-have to your fall wardrobe.
A trending sweater vest layered with your choice of long sleeve top? Yes, please! Play around with colored combos, from your neutral browns to muted autumnal colors.
