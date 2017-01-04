This One Easy Swap Will Upgrade Your Cat-Eye In A Big Way

When you're in a beauty rut, it's a little like looking in your closet and seeing absolutely nothing to wear. Sure, you have the bones to create a killer look — a bold liner here, a bottle of texture spray there — but sometimes you just need a boost of inspiration. That's why we created Short Cuts, a series of quick, easy-to-follow videos meant to educate, empower, and excite the beauty nerds in all of us. Whether you're looking to learn something new or to refresh your current routine, there's a Short Cut for you.
When you're preparing to craft a cat-eye, we bet your hand gravitates toward shades of the black or brown variety. And we don't blame you — dark hues have been a key component of the classic flick for years. But every now and then, it's fun to switch things up.
All you need is a white pencil or liquid liner, a dense eyeshadow brush, and some white eyeshadow to create the edgy, cool-girl wings of your dreams. Watch the video above for the full technique, and try it yourself using the steps below.
Step 1. Draw on thick wings using your white eyeliner. (For tips on how to craft the perfect cat eye, see here.)
Step 2. Pack on a layer of white eyeshadow using a dense eyeshadow brush to make the color of your wings more vibrant and to set your work.
Step 3. Finish it off with a couple coats of black mascara.
