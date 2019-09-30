Just like building a house, great interior design starts with a strong foundation — and a strong foundation often means a rug. But in a digital era marked by the overabundance of choice, how is it possible to know if your ultimate decision is the right one, especially when it comes to such an essential decor item?
There's a lot to consider when picking out your floor art (yes, that's what we're calling it). In addition to selecting the right texture, thickness, and consistency, you also want to keep color palette and even country of origin in mind. After all, your rug is powerful enough to set the mood of your entire home aesthetic, so whether you're going for dreamy bohemian or contemporary cool, it can make or break that decorative vision. It even dictates how your furniture will be arranged. So to help guide you through this complex search and narrow your focus, we've put together a detailed list of the best places to buy rugs online.
We may not be interior decorators, but we've got a lot of experience in the vast and often overwhelming world of e-commerce. We've grown accustomed to using the internet as a vehicle for elevating your living space, and we'd like to arm you with helpful tools and recs for your own adventures through the digital decor world. Ahead, find a list of 15 retailers with top-notch rug collections along with everything you need to know when determining where you want to make your purchase.
