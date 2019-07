How To (Legally) Celebrate National Nude Day

Sunday, July 14 is National Nude Day , a day dedicated to celebrating the benefits of naturism and nudism. (While some use the terms interchangeably, other use naturism to refer to a philosophical approach to social nudity , and nudism to refer to a more casual approach to occasional social nudity.) If you enjoy the occasional skinny dip , this is a great time to embrace your naturist impulses and let it all hang out. On the other hand, if you’re only ever naked in the shower, this day is a chance to consider if you really want to