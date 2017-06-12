A Nude Body Positivity Protest Took Over Times Square

Body positivity is a pretty amazing thing. In fact, learning to love yourself and others despite social norms and pressures can even be considered a revolutionary act; one so powerful that it makes some people want to take to the streets and let it all hang out for the big, bad world to see.
One such person is body artist Andy Golub, who corralled 200 people into stripping down, getting their bodies painted, and taking over Times Square in New York City to preach body positivity and love.
Here are some of the snaps from the colorful day (and, yes, the below images contain nudity and may be NSFW):
Advertisement
#BodyNotes is finally here! So Exiting! Be a Spectator! A Model! An Artist! A Photographer! Be a part of history! Meet you in #TimesSquare pic.twitter.com/c5XG8RUBE4— HumanConnectionArts (@ConnectionArts_) June 9, 2017
The two models rock the phrases "Awaken self love" and "Love over fear."
Spending my day off in Times Square! #BodyNotes pic.twitter.com/t1tYqreDip— The Lennox (@dancingfiend) June 9, 2017
One protester walked around with "All are worthy of justice, compassion, and love" emblazoned on his chest.
"I'm here to inspire the world" #BodyNotes #HumanConnectionArts pic.twitter.com/zzrRwOfXVl— Peter Cooper ? (@iAmPeterCooper) June 9, 2017
Standing tall for all to see, this participant's paint read, "I'm here to inspire the world."
According to Cosmopolitan, the event, called Body Notes Bash, drew inspiration from NYC's post-election subway Post-It wall, where people wrote messages calling for hope and acceptance during a time of uncertainty and fear. Some of these messages were even painted on the models' bodies at Golub's nude protest.
This body-positive march was just the latest of Golub's gatherings, all of which aim to spread positivity and bring awareness to varying social issues around the world. Though he's been a body painter for a decade, it wasn't until 2014 that Golub organized the first Bodypainting Day in NYC.
Just this year, Golub founded Human Connection Arts, an organization that hosts body painting events in San Francisco, Amsterdam, and Brussels, as well as "new dynamic public events involving various art forms," according to the website.
Hey, if you've got it (which Golub and his beautiful crew insist we all do), flaunt it.
Advertisement