The Unexpected Way You Can Celebrate National Nude Day

Sunday, July 14, is National Nude Day, one of those odd holidays that appear on the internet as if out of nowhere. Its origins are said to lie in 1970s-era New Zealand, but beyond that, little is known. Luckily, we don't need a thorough history lesson to understand what National Nude Day is all about.
For those of you who find sending nude photos or adopting a nudist lifestyle a little too on-the-nose, you can still pay homage to this venerable holiday by participating in a naked run this summer.
We've yet to encounter a 5K that was founded explicitly in honor of National Nude Day, but we think it's safe to say that doing anything in the nude on or around July 14 counts as a sufficient celebration. And fortunately, there are enough nude runs out there to keep you celebrating into August.
Oh, and if you're worried that these runs are for serious sprinters only, think again. Most of them are open to anyone's who's willing to lace up their sneakers and drop trou. We just recommend that you apply sun screen liberally and follow the venue's safety and privacy guidelines (a common rule at nudist clubs is not to take any photos whatsoever). Ahead, check out six runs you can tackle in the buff this summer.