‘Wokefishing’ Is A Uniquely 2020, Uniquely Terrible Dating Trend

One good way to keep your eyes peeled for wokefishes is to engage in real conversations, rather than just texting or keeping your dialogue exclusive to dating app messages for too long. When you speak on the phone or over FaceTime, or see each other on social distancing dates , you’ll have a better shot at decoding whether someone is being genuine. If you do fall prey to this sick dating scheme, know that it’s on them, not you; you were being honest, the other person was not. Still, Hoffman warns that “side effects” of being wokefished include feeling betrayed or misled. You might also begin to question yourself and your own ability to screen dates.