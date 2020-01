It's well-known that migraines can be pretty rough — they can cause people to miss work, social commitments, and even make them act differently. Unfortunately, there's an even more intense version of the debilitating headache that can overtake you, called a migraine with aura . Theycome with many more symptoms than a regular migraine headache does, and can cause you to feel terribly nauseous , disrupt your vision, make you dizzy, and mess with your senses. The aura can even come on its own without the symptom of a migraine headache, but with all of the intense side effects listed above. These are called silent migraines, or typical aura without a headache.