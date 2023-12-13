I Went To The Bahamas For Junkanoo & It Was The Party Of The Year

I come from a family of avid cruisers, and as a result, I've been to The Bahamas more times than any other country in the world. Because of these frequent visits, The Bahamas had become a destination I never felt compelled to explore further than our family cruise itineraries, limiting my experience to brief stays of no more than 24 hours. In my mind, the islands were merely a cruise port, offering generic excursions with little else to captivate my interest. However, this year I was in for a pleasant surprise when I learned about the hidden Bahamian gem that is Junkanoo, a cultural festival celebrating The Bahamas. My perspective shifted when I had the opportunity to visit the island nation during The Bahamas' 50th year of independence and partake in the firsthand experience of Junkanoo.
So, what exactly is Junkanoo? Think of it like a Caribbean Carnival Parade or the New Orleans Mardi Gras, but with a special twist – it's all about celebrating Bahamian culture. Rooted in tradition and unapologetically Black, Junkanoo invites you to submerge yourself in the rhythmic beats, vibrant hues, and distinctive energy that define this Bahamian spectacle. Junkanoo comes from a long history of enslaved people of the African diaspora in the Bahamas celebrating the holidays during the Christmas season. The tradition continued after emancipation from slavery. Today, imagine groups of people dressed up, dancing and making music, parading through the streets from midnight until sunrise. The streets are lined by locals and tourists alike, finding their spot on bleachers or balconies to soak in the vibes and enjoy the celebration. It's a party like no other.
Junkanoo is synonymous with elaborate costumes, intricate masks, and pulsating rhythms that echo through the streets. The parade, a dazzling display of creativity and craftsmanship, features large groups known as "rushes" who compete for the coveted title of Best Group. From towering headdresses adorned with feathers and sequins to kaleidoscopic bodysuits, every costume is a work of art, telling a story of Bahamian culture and history.
At the heart of Junkanoo is its infectious music, a fusion of African, Caribbean, and European influences. The sound of goat skin drums, brass instruments, and cowbells reverberates through the air, creating an electrifying atmosphere that compels everyone to dance to the rhythm. Visitors will find themselves swept up in the joyous chaos, dancing alongside locals as they celebrate the freedom and vibrancy of their culture.
Beyond the parade, Junkanoo spills into the night, with vibrant parties and celebrations filling the streets and venues of Nassau. Visitors can join in the festivities at local bars, clubs, and pop-up events, where the spirit of the festival continues to thrive. It's a chance to let loose, connect with locals, and revel in the shared joy that defines the Bahamian experience.
The next Junkanoo celebration happens on Boxing Day (the day after Christmas) but my personal Junkanoo experience was during The Bahamas' 50th year of independence in July and it was nothing short of magical. In Nassau, I found myself watching performances at 2 am, reminiscent of a blend between Mardi Gras and an HBCU homecoming. Despite not having Caribbean roots, I felt at home—the unbridled energy, the vibrant colors, and the unapologetic celebration of Black culture created an atmosphere of warmth and familiarity.
The ultimate Junkanoo experience happens in the capital of Nassau where the parade struts down Bay Street and Shirley Street, wrapping up the party in Rawson’s Square. Now, Nassau might be the go-to spot for vacationing and Junkanoo, but don't sleep on the other Bahamian islands. Grand Bahama Island, the Abacos, Bimini, the Exumas and Cat Island all know how to throw a Junkanoo celebration. Whether it's the classic New Year’s Day bash or the pumped-up Junkanoo Carnival and Junkanoo Summer Festival in the spring and summer, you're in for a good time whenever and wherever you choose to join the party.
As Junkanoo gears up for its vibrant return on Boxing Day (December 26, 2023) and New Year’s Eve (January 1, 2024), there's still ample time for you to join the festivities. Here are a couple of spots I'd recommend staying at:Baha Mar, If you're into a luxury resort vibe that's also big on artsy stuff and has something cool happening every day.There’s also Graycliff Hotel if you want to be super close to where the parade is happening. Graycliff Hotel is just steps away, and it's got that old-school charm. Oh, and fun fact: Jay Z and Beyonce got engaged in the wine cellar here—just casually drop that tidbit for some extra cool points.
And here's a pro tip: you can watch the parade for free if you're cool with standing. But if you're feeling a bit extra and want a comfy seat, you can grab a ticket. But the Junkanoo experience doesn't end with the holiday season competitions. You can soak in the spirit year-round with impromptu performances at the Arawak Cay Fish Fry. For a deeper dive into Junkanoo's rich heritage, explore the resorts or check out one of the three museums dedicated to the tradition: the recently opened Junkanoo Museum at the Nassau Cruise Port, the Educulture Junkanoo Museum, or the Junkanoo World Museum & Arts Centre.