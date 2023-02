Wet For Her’s Queer-Friendly Sex Toys Are Up To 60% Off For Valentine’s Day

Learning how to have sex with a partner is always a new fun challenge, but it can be more difficult for queer people — especially if they both have vaginas. When we think of sex, we tend to think of it as penetration only (which it's not, but that's a convo for a different day). Simply put, vaginas can't penetrate on their own, which is why many wlw couples will seek out sex toys and accessories to help get the job done. But it can be hard to trust any old dildo out there, given that most sex toys are not created with queer couples in mind. (In fact, the one time I asked a salesperson for help, they gave me recommendations for pegging—not what I was looking for!) Browsing on your own isn't necessarily easier — there are more strap-on variations than shapes, sizes, and colors of dicks. Which is why I've never been more grateful than the day I learned about, a whole line of sex toys specifically created for the lesbian-trans-bi-queer community, crafted by lesbians.The highly acclaimed retailer's array of strap-ons, double-dildos, harnesses, and vibrators are created with LGBTQ+ users in mind, making them hugely popular in a community too often ignored by legacy sex toy companies. Though the sexual pleasure industry is inundated with products for women, Wet For Her's CEO Alice Derock felt that queer women were being left out of the conversation. And though Wet For Her was originally created by lesbians for lesbians, the mission and the toys don't discriminate. The brand believes in the power of inclusion and aims to make sex toys that celebrate a diverse range of bodies, genders, and sexual orientations. If that's not enough to celebrate, how about this? Wet For Her is takingits best-selling lesbian sex toys in honor of Valentine's Day. Below, check out the 3 top-rated lesbian sex toys you need to add to your collection while supplies last.