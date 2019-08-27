I Live With A Disability, Make About $15K A Year, And Spent $68.95 On Wellness This Week

11 a.m. — Not every day you decide to tough out chronic pain is a good one. Every athlete has an off-day, and today was one of mine. One of the hardest things for me in my wellness journey has always been recognizing when I need to just turn away from something. I hate giving up on my goals, whether it’s a hike or climb. I feel like a failure when I don’t fully finish. But using my best judgment, I know it’s not a good idea for me to try this more difficult climb at my skill level. As hard as I try to push past all my mental and physical challenges today, it isn’t working. Reluctantly, I ask my boyfriend to lower me to the ground, and we pack up our gear. My boyfriend says he is proud of what I accomplished. I don’t understand. I didn’t finish my climb. However, he knows how hard it is for me to acknowledge my limitations, and he’s proud of me for climbing smart and playing it safe. Acknowledging my vulnerability is a strength, he says.