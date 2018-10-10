12 Healthy On-The-Go Breakfasts You Can Bulk Order On Amazon

Waking up on the weekends is serenity at its best: alarm clocks can remain permanently snoozed, there's no need for stressful bathroom scrambling, and breakfast is at our leisure — on the table (or under the covers). Whereas waking up on a weekday feels more like The Benny Hill Show theme song. Between dragging our asses out of bed, dodging clashing shower schedules, and attempting to run a damn comb through the rat's nest that set up shop in our hair, any semblance of a civilized breakfast falls by the wayside. But it doesn't have to.
While we may never be able to fully transform our chaotic workday mornings into chill Saturdays or Sundays, we can still find creative ways to ensure we're getting that a.m. fuel. If you lack the time and energy to prep morning meals in real time (let alone in advance), then the hassle-free solution is right on your computer screen: Amazon serves up an assortment of breakfast options that can be easily eaten on-the-go, purchased affordably in bulk, and even delivered right to your ultimate weekday office destinations. Stock your pantry (or your desk drawer) with cold brew cans, oatmeal cups, fruit smoothie pouches, and more...So you never have to decide between breakfast and hitting the snooze button again.
