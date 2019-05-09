6 p.m. — Pa is tired, so we leave and take my grandma out to dinner. She has dementia, but food makes her really happy. I get a prawn cocktail and roast duck with greens and boiled rice for $14. Then, I get the bus to my boyfriend’s and start my meal prep for the week. I make chicken salad with tomatoes, rosemary-infused feta, olives, and cucumber with the ingredients I bought earlier. I fall asleep talking with my boyfriend about some anxiety I have about getting a job after graduating in six months.Talking through this takes some weight off of my shoulders. When I vocalize my worries, they seem more trivial than they do when I go over them in my mind. Often I can see more solutions when I talk an issue through, and my boyfriend often has really different perspectives on things, which can be nice. Also, just being validated makes me feel less crazy and more calm.