In 2017, unless your marriage is seriously troubled, you probably don't consider whether your husband might divorce you over that new fuchsia lipstick you're wearing out. And you wouldn't think to ask your primary care doctor if he could arrange for you to get a watercolor tattoo. You don't need to worry about breaking the law if you go to the salon.
But believe it or not, some states had — and still have — some pretty ridiculous laws restricting common beauty practices like cutting your hair, putting on makeup, and waxing your legs.
Ahead, we rounded up some of the craziest, weirdest, most antiquated beauty laws across America. If you ever plan on taking a bath in Philly, you're going to want to read on.