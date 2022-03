Everyone spoken to for this story said they struggle to find secondhand clothing in larger sizes or options which fit their personal style or identity. Ciara (they/them), 25, in Finland would use secondhand clothing platform Vinted to sell their own clothing but the lack of sizing charts would mean that pieces were far less likely to fit well. Similarly, Miriam became hyperfocused on controlling her clothing however she could through fixing and mending. "Last year I tried 'no new clothes 2021', where I only bought secondhand things (except pants and tights, I have my limits) and it made me so conscious of how a) the vintage industry is inherently fatphobic, and b) how HARD it is buying secondhand clothes for a 'bigger' size, even a readily accessible size like mine (16). It sucked for me as I bought probably 80% of my clothes in charity shops or on eBay but now my options are so much more limited."