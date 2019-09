How To Stop The Costly Cycle Of Outrageous Overdraft Fees

Pop-culture moments like that stand out because they feel like rare glimpses into small, relatable things that are often linked to deep feelings of embarrassment. Among those less-explored topics is living paycheck to paycheck, as one-third of Americans across age groups do, according to a 2016 survey from TD Bank . ATM fees are a beast, and can eat up your paycheck before you realize it — as can overdraft fees. In the darker version of Frances Ha, the wayward heroine of the movie might have had her transaction at the restaurant go through, only to pay through the nose for it later because of overdraft fees.