Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

There was a pretty big expectation to attend higher education in my family. However, I seemed to put more pressure on myself than my parents ever did. I remember from a young age my parents always told me the importance of attending college, but they also said they would not be able to afford to pay for my college education, or my sibling's, and that it was up to us to find scholarships that would pay our way. I was lucky enough to earn a full-tuition scholarship to an in-state school and a few other scholarships that helped me live in the dorms and pay for books. After my freshman year, my mom got a job working for one of the in-state universities, which meant I got a tuition discount because I was still one of her dependents. This allowed me to save money to study abroad for a summer and for my master's degree tuition. My master's degree was also paid for through a scholarship. I am extremely grateful to have graduated with no debt; I know that this is a huge privilege.