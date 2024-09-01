Your Horoscope This Week: September 1 To 7

This first week of September is filled with momentous cosmic occurrences, starting with Pluto, the planet of transformation, retrograding back into Capricorn where it’ll remain until November 19. This is the final time that Pluto will be in Capricorn during our lifetimes, indicating that it’s time to close up a chapter that’s been ongoing since 2008. The next 10 weeks will require much discipline, patience, discernment and commitment from all zodiac signs.
Also on the 1st, Uranus, the planet of surprise, begins its five-month retrograde in the sign of Taurus. Since Uranus is a generational planet, like Pluto, having these two power players retrograde in Earth signs at the same time indicates that we are revisiting our values as a collective and also highlighting the structures that must crumble in order for us to create a more stable and sustainable foundation.
The Virgo new moon on the 2nd is the ideal opportunity to set intentions for where we’d like to direct our energy, time, attention and resources these next six months. Mars enters Cancer starting September 4 so the next six weeks will require much rest and intuitive awareness, and will entail a greater focus on family and domestic matters. Spend this week clearing out the mess from your life, physically, financially and spiritually. Be kind to yourself as you surrender to universal flow.
Read your horoscopes for your Sun and Rising signs for the most in-depth forecast.
Aries Sun & Rising:
Aries, now that Pluto is back in Capricorn you may feel uncomfortable with some of the societal expectations that are weighing on you. The North Node, symbol of our higher destiny, is in your sign and it’s creating friction with Pluto, which could lead to you sabotaging your own evolution through procrastinating, complaining or letting hardships get you down. Fortunately, now that Venus is in your opposite sign of Libra for the next four weeks, you’re invited to lean on others for support during this more intense period rather than trying to do it all on your own.
This week’s Virgo new moon harmonizes beautifully with your ruler Mars, who is currently in Cancer for the next six weeks, and this influences you to slow your roll, particularly since we’re still in the post-shadow period of Mercury retrograde. Spend this weekend focusing on therapeutic activities that can help ease your nervous system.
Taurus Sun & Rising:
Taurus, now that your planetary ruler Venus is in Libra, you’re cultivating a healthier and more harmonious relationship with your health and wellness journey. Pay attention to moments when you’ve been overextending yourself this year or taking on more than you can manage. With Uranus, the planet of surprise, beginning its five-month retrograde in your sign at the start of the month, you’re likely to completely change your mind or pivot when it comes to personal or professional obligations you had previously taken on. Don’t feel bad about this. It’s okay to be selfish.
The Virgo new moon combined with Mars in Cancer harmonizes well with your earthly nature, and you may find it easier to share your truth with people you can trust over the course of the next few weeks. Take time this week to set clear intentions about ways you can bring more fun, adventure, spontaneity and joy into your life. There’s no need to take everything too seriously.
Gemini Sun & Rising:
Gemini, you’ve made it through Mercury retrograde but now you’re feeling the effects of the retroshade, a two-week post-shadow period that encourages you to revisit past priorities and conversations and pace yourself as you attempt to find some closure or relief. Fortunately, with Venus now in Libra for the next month, you’re feeling more light-hearted, flirtatious and open-minded than you did during Venus in Virgo, and this allows your social butterfly side to emerge.
However you’re also encouraged to face the truth about what’s working or not working in more practical areas of your life. This week’s Virgo new moon is best for stabilizing your domestic sector and clearing up miscommunications with family members. This is accentuated by the fact that Mars enters Cancer on the 4th, stimulating your sector of money and self-esteem. The more you take care of your family and prioritize their wellness, the richer you’ll feel, materially and spiritually.
Cancer Sun & Rising:
Cancer, this week’s Virgo new moon can feel spiritually purifying for you, as it influences your sector of communication and creativity. You’re being encouraged to get very specific about what you want to share with the world over the course of the next six months. If you’ve felt overstimulated by Mars and Jupiter both being in Gemini in your sector of spirituality, you’ll feel relief once Mars shifts into your sign on the 4th for a six-week stay. Expect your desires to be more magnetically drawn toward you at this time.
With Pluto now back in Capricorn for the next 10 weeks, your relationships take center stage this week. You may decide to have heart-to-hearts with current, past or potential lovers, business or creative partners, as well as with friends due to Uranus, the planet of surprise, being retrograde in Taurus in your sector of social networks. Just make sure not to get too controlling during these convos, because we’re still in the retroshade period of Mercury’s transit — which means we’re feeling aftershocks of the retrograde until September 12, so communication can still be a bit wonky.
Leo Sun & Rising:
Leo, now that Mercury is direct in your sign, you’re feeling greater clarity regarding what you need to communicate and focus on. But since there’s a two-week retroshade period, it’s best to pace yourself when emerging from your inner world and connecting with others. Use this week’s Virgo new moon to ground yourself in what feels familiar and comforting without putting too much pressure on yourself to power through your to-do list. Spending time in nature will remind you of the abundant nature of life, and this in turn will inspire you to find creative ways to increase your financial wealth, all while being aligned with your values.
Speaking of values, with Pluto having re-entered Capricorn, your sector of health, wellness and service is activated for the next 10 weeks and you may suddenly feel a strong urge to purge physical and psychological nonessentials from your life. Spend the weekend donating, selling, thrifting or repurposing items that you no longer need or that you want to reimagine your relationship to. You may also have to set boundaries with people who feel entitled to your time and attention.
Virgo Sun & Rising:
Congrats Virgo — you made it through Mercury retrograde! You’ll still feel the effects of the retroshade for the next two weeks but fortunately this week’s new moon in your sign is overpowering any retrograde shenanigans, and helping you see and celebrate yourself and all that you’ve accomplished so far this year. Set clear and specific new moon intentions regarding the direction you’d like your life to take these next six months. What are the small, incremental steps you can take to get there?
With Pluto now back in Capricorn for the next 10 weeks, you have the green light to prioritize play, pleasure and passion. You have been taking yourself and your life so seriously this year — what would it look and feel like to allow yourself to be taken care of and spoiled for a change? Uranus’ retrograde in your fellow Earth sign of Taurus is likely to bring out new, wilder, less predictable parts of yourself. This is a good thing, Virgo. It’s time to break free from the status quo and soar.
Libra Sun & Rising:
Libra, all eyes, ears and some lips are on you now that Venus, your planetary ruler, is back in your sign for the next four weeks. What will you do with this magnetic energy? The Virgo new moon on the 2nd is an opportunity to reset your intentions for the rest of this year, and particularly tend to your spiritual needs. Do you need to do more meditation, breath work or yoga? Would you benefit from a digital detox or from spending more time in nature? This is the ideal week for getting clear on internal changes you can make that will improve your external reality.
With Pluto re-entering Capricorn for a 10-week stay, you may experience a sort of cosmic PTSD from the past 16 years, when Pluto’s transit in Capricorn was squaring off (creating astrological friction with) your airy nature. Fortunately, the lessons you’ve learned since 2008 will help anchor you with fortitude as you navigate Pluto’s final stretch in Capricorn, and you’ll emerge from this transit wiser, braver and more aligned with your purpose. The key is to not run away from the challenging experiences that may come up. View them as formative.
Scorpio Sun & Rising:
Scorpio, this week’s Virgo new moon highlights your sector of social networks, tech and friendships. You may have been mourning the end of a friendship that once was a pillar in your life, and as much as you may externally appear to be over it, the truth is that deep down it’s still affecting you. However this week’s new moon provides you with a fresh start and a clean slate, allowing you to remember the mutable nature of life. Some connections last a lifetime; others are more fleeting. It’s the cycle of life. Instead of being too focused on what once was, shift your attention to the friends, fans and ride-or-dies who currently exist in your life, and find ways to show them more love, presence and appreciation.
Pluto is back in Capricorn now, harmonizing with your Scorpio nature and helping you communicate profound truths in practical ways. When you blend this energy with Uranus now being retrograde in Taurus, you may experience people from your past attempting to reconnect with you. Tap into the intuitive vibes of your ruler Mars, which will enter Cancer on the 4th, in order to trust your instincts when making the decision to either let people in or keep them out. Protecting your energy is essential this week.
Sagittarius Sun & Rising:
Sag, this week’s Virgo new moon encourages you to pay attention to the more mundane aspects of life that you usually ignore or run away from. Activities such as clearing out your cupboards, organizing your digital files, doing your taxes (if, in typical Sag style, you asked for an extension) and clearing out images or contacts from your phone will prove to be quite therapeutic, particularly now that Pluto has retrograded back into the Earth sign of Capricorn until November 19. You’ll be focused on exploring practical ways to increase your financial wealth. The key is to work smarter, not harder.
Use Uranus’ retrograde in Taurus in your sector of wellness and service to reimagine ways to be productive and purposeful. You may feel compelled to begin a sport or fitness activity from your childhood or adolescence: jump roping, rock climbing, flying a kite, playing soccer...
With Mars entering Cancer on the 4th and activating your sector of depth and merging, it’s best to take a slow and steady path to romance and financial collaborations these next six weeks. Instead of jumping into plans with blind optimism, check in with your intuition to see what feels right.
Capricorn Sun & Rising:
Capricorn, this is one of the most epic weeks of 2024 for you. Pluto re-enters your sign on September 1 and remains there until November 19. This is a period of ensuring that the foundation you’ve been building ever since 2008 is still solid. There may be some cracks that you have to fill in, and this week’s Virgo new moon is the ideal period to pay attention to the details of what needs to be tended to. Treat yourself with love, like a seed that’s just been planted in fertile soil and needs water, happiness and sunshine in order to sprout. This is for sure your blooming season, and the world will be in awe of your magnitude.
With Uranus, the planet of change, now retrograde in your fellow Earth sign of Taurus for the next five months, you can expect some resistance to your evolution, or delays in some of your desired manifestations. This doesn’t mean you should give up on what you seek but rather that you’d benefit from accepting life’s plot twists rather than resisting them. Learning to surrender to the present moment while being intentional about where you’d like to go next is the name of the game.
Aquarius Sun & Rising:
Aquarius, with one of your rulers, Uranus, beginning its retrograde in Taurus this week, your nervous system may feel easily frazzled as you think of everything that’s still on your to-do list. Taurus energy creates astrological friction with your Aquarius nature, and now that Pluto has temporarily shifted out of your sign and entered Capricorn for the next 10 weeks, the cosmos is urging you to look within yourself for answers rather than trying to figure it out with the collective. Use this week’s Virgo new moon in your sector of depth and merging to be more selective and discerning regarding who’s in your orbit — you’d benefit from periods of isolation as you recharge.
Mars, the planet of action, enters Cancer on the 4th, stimulating your sector of health, service and routine. You may feel called to do more gentle at-home workouts such as yoga or Pilates rather than trying to be super active in HIIT classes or outdoor sports. Find ways to intentionally soothe your nerves this new moon week, as your life has felt like one big rollercoaster so far this year and you’re seeking inner peace.
Pisces Sun & Rising:
Pisces, this week’s Virgo new moon is ideal for setting intentions regarding how you’d like your relationships to improve these next six months. Saturn’s current transit through your sign has made you more aware of your patterns of behavior and limiting beliefs, and it’s possible that your relationships reflect some of those limitations. This new moon, combined with Uranus’ retrograde in Taurus in your communication sector, will provide you with the practical wisdom needed to clearly see what’s working and what’s failing in your closest connections.
Meanwhile, now that Pluto, the planet of transformation, is back in Capricorn for the next 10 weeks, you’re feeling a greater sense of stability and trust when it comes to your friendships and your relationship with technology. You may have been more of a hermit while Pluto was traveling through Aquarius in your spirituality sector, but now you’d benefit from joining communities of people who are on similar journeys or missions as you are — you’ll go further together than you would alone.