Your Horoscope This Week: March 16 To 22

We did it, cosmic beings. We survived the Lunar Eclipse in Virgo, but let’s be real — some of us are probably still emotionally hungover from whatever revelations, endings, or chaos it stirred up. If you’re feeling raw, exhausted, or even a little lost, that’s normal. Eclipses are like cosmic detoxes — they flush out everything that’s been blocking your path, but the process? Not exactly gentle.
This week, we’re in the in-between. The portal between last week’s eclipse and next week’s New Moon Solar Eclipse in Aries (which will be extra iconic because Neptune is entering Aries for the first time in over a century, but let’s not get ahead of ourselves).
Right now, we’re in a moment of spiritual and emotional reconstruction. The sun is in its final days of Pisces, asking us: What’s actually essential in our lives? Beyond the superficial, beyond the material, what do we truly need to feel safe, loved, and whole? This is a week of slowing down, sitting with that question, and leaning into community care rather than hyper-individualism. Virgo’s eclipse reminded us that we are not meant to do life alone.
Then — BOOM! — on March 20th at 5:01 a.m. EST, the sun enters Aries, kicking oﬀ the Astrological New Year. If the first few months of 2025 have felt chaotic, murky, or slow moving, this is when we get the real fresh start we’ve been waiting for. Aries season is like lighting a match in a pitch black room — suddenly, we can see the path forward.
There’s an urgency to this fire sign energy, a feeling that we need to act now, move now, create now. But don’t rush just yet — next week’s eclipse will bring the real fireworks. For now, take this week to reset, recover, and get ready for big things ahead.
Read your horoscopes for your Sun and Rising signs for the most in-depth forecast.
Aries Sun & Rising:
Aries, you’re in recovery mode after last week’s Lunar Eclipse in Virgo, which landed in your sector of health, routines, and well-being. Be honest: Has your body been trying to tell you something? Maybe you’ve been running on fumes, ignoring red flags (both in your inbox and your immune system), or forgetting that rest is also productive. This is your cosmic permission slip to slow down. Nourish yourself, hydrate, move gently — whatever “self-care” looks like for you, now’s the time.
And then — cue the fireworks! — on the 20th, Aries season oﬃcially begins, and your birthday era is HERE. Suddenly, you’re not just crawling out of eclipse exhaustion — you’re sprinting. This is your personal new year, a moment to celebrate your evolution, set bold intentions, and take center stage. But remember: You set the pace, Aries. Just because the world is moving fast doesn’t mean you have to rush. Honor where you are. You’re exactly where you need to be, and everyone’s here to cheer you on.
Taurus Sun & Rising:
Taurus, last week’s Lunar Eclipse in Virgo brought major revelations about love, dating, and creative self-expression. Maybe you realized you’ve been dimming your light in relationships. Maybe a situationship situationship’d its way to an ending (ouch, but also necessary?). Whatever came up, you’re still processing, integrating, and emotionally recalibrating. Be gentle with yourself as we enter this post-lunar eclipse portal.
And while the start of Aries Season on the 20th is all about fresh starts and bold moves, you might not feel like rushing into anything just yet. That’s because this fire sign season lands in your sector of spirituality and healing— meaning your best Aries Season strategy is to take things slow. Honor your need for introspection, sleep, and space. This isn’t just a casual hibernation, it’s strategic rest. You’re preparing for something big next month when Taurus Season arrives and the spotlight shifts back to you.
Gemini Sun & Rising:
Gemini, last week’s Lunar Eclipse in Virgo hit your home and family sector, which means you’re still feeling the aftershocks. Maybe there was a big move, a family revelation, or an internal shift in what “home” even means to you. There could have been some major nostalgia waves (or family drama resurfacing— because Mercury retrograde pre-shadow is already creeping in). Either way, this week is for grounding yourself and accepting all that is and all that will be.
Then on the 20th, Aries Season and the astro new year begins, igniting your friendship and technology sector. If last week was about releasing what no longer feels like home, this week is about embracing the people and places that do. New friendships, collaborations, or even a viral social media moment (you know you love those) could be in the works. If you’ve been looking for your people, they’re closer than you think.
Cancer Sun & Rising:
Cancer, the Lunar Eclipse in Virgo last week was a communication reset for you. Maybe you had to say something you’d been holding in. Perhaps someone’s words hit harder than expected. Either way, your voice and thoughts are evolving, and you’re realizing that not everything needs to be sugarcoated. Say what you mean. Mean what you say. And trust that your words have power, especially during such a potent and game-changing eclipse season such as this one. You’ve been working on opening up your throat chakra, and as Pisces Season comes to a close, you’ll notice your major progress.
Then, as Aries Season and the astro new year kicks oﬀ on the 20th, you’ll experience a major career boost. This energy lights up your sector of public reputation and ambition, meaning it’s time to think about where you’re headed next. Whether it’s a promotion, a big creative project, or a shift in how you want to show up in the world, this is your cue to go and dream big. The world is opening up to you with open arms, and life’s only going to get sweeter three months from now, when Jupiter, the Planet of Luck, enters your sign for the next thirteen months!
Leo Sun & Rising:
Leo, last week’s Lunar Eclipse in Virgo highlighted your sector of finances and self- worth. Were you hit with unexpected expenses? A money realization? Maybe you finally got serious about what (and who) you invest in. This is your chance to break old patterns around scarcity and step into a more abundant mindset. Abundance isn’t only the material wealth you attract around you or the amount you see in your bank account — it’s also how you feel about yourself internally, which reflects through your outward prosperity.
Then, on the 20th, Aries Season and the astro new year begins, and the vibe shifts dramatically. This energy activates your sector of expansion, travel, and higher learning, which means it’s time to start thinking bigger. If you’ve been craving adventure, knowledge, or a leap into something new, this is your green light. Whether it’s booking a trip, enrolling in a course, or launching a bold entrepreneurial project, it’s time to bet on yourself.
Virgo Sun & Rising:
Virgo, you’ve been going through it. The Lunar Eclipse in Virgo last week wasn’t just a minor shift — it was a full-on metamorphosis. Your identity, priorities, and personal growth have been thrown into the spotlight, and while you’re still piecing things together, one thing’s clear: you can’t go back to the version of yourself that played small. You’re evolving, whether you’re ready or not. This week is about integrating the massive revelations you’ve had about who you are and what you want. Honor your transformation. If something (or someone) still doesn’t feel aligned? Let it go. You’re not here to settle anymore.
Then, on the 20th, Aries Season and the astro new year kicks oﬀ, activating your sector of depth, intimacy, and outside resources. Translation? Relationships are about to get real. Whether it’s financial partnerships, romantic bonds, or emotional entanglements, you’re going to start seeing where your energy is best invested — and where it’s being drained. Aries season is fiery and direct, which means you’re not in the mood for subtle hints or sugarcoated truths. If something isn’t working, you’re addressing it head-on. Your post-eclipse glow up is here, and it’s only up from here.
Libra Sun & Rising:
Libra, the recent Lunar Eclipse in Virgo was like a cosmic deep clean for your subconscious mind. If you’ve been feeling exhausted, emotionally drained, or just oﬀ, it’s because this eclipse forced you to confront the parts of yourself you’ve been avoiding. Your fears, anxieties, and limiting beliefs were put on full display — not to torture you, but to set you free. This week is about recognizing what’s no longer yours to carry. What outdated expectations or self-imposed pressures are you finally releasing? Your peace is priceless, and right now, protecting it is your top priority.
Then, on the 20th, Aries Season and the astro new year begins, activating your sector of relationships and partnerships. Whether you’re single, dating, or in a situationship, things are about to heat up. Aries Season brings boldness, clarity, and a no-BS attitude to love. If you’ve been waiting for someone else to take the lead, that won’t cut it anymore more. This is your time to decide what (and who) truly deserves your energy. If you’re in a solid connection, passion could reignite in unexpected ways. If you’re single? Let the games begin. Just remember: Venus is still retrograde, so while you’re feeling the rush of Aries Season, don’t ignore the red flags.
Scorpio Sun & Rising:
Scorpio, last week’s Lunar Eclipse in Virgo brought major shifts to your social circles and long-term vision. Maybe you’ve realized that certain friendships aren’t as solid as you thought, or perhaps you’re feeling called to step back from group dynamics that no longer inspire you. The truth is, you’re evolving, and your circle is evolving with you.
This week is about accepting that not everyone is meant to stay in your life forever. If certain friendships feel forced or draining, trust the distance that’s forming. Real friends won’t make you beg for loyalty.
Then, on the 20th, Aries Season and the astro new year kicks oﬀ, lighting up your sector of health, wellness, and daily habits. If you’ve been feeling scattered, drained, or like your body is begging for a reset, this is your time to take action. Aries Season is about bold, decisive moves, so whether it’s switching up your routine, prioritizing movement, or detoxing from harmful environments, the goal is structure and sustainability. Small, consistent habits will do more for you than drastic overhauls. Oh, and if you’ve been procrastinating on handling health-related matters? Handle it now. Aries Season is giving you the discipline to get it done.
Sagittarius Sun & Rising:
Sag, the Lunar Eclipse in Virgo last week hit your career and reputation sector, which means you’re probably still processing some major professional realizations. Maybe a project wrapped up, a new opportunity emerged, or you had to face some uncomfortable truths about what you really want. Either way, this week is about taking everything you’ve learned and strategizing your next move. If you’re feeling burnt out or questioning your path, that’s valid. This eclipse wasn’t just about pushing forward — it was about making sure you’re on the right track. Take your time. Your future self will thank you.
Then, on the 20th, Aries Season arrives and the astro new year begins, activating your sector of dating, fun, and creativity. If work has been all-consuming, Aries energy is here to remind you to actually enjoy life. This is your season of pleasure, passion, and unapologetic self-expression. Whether it’s putting yourself out there romantically, taking creative risks, or just indulging in what makes you feel alive, lean into the joy.
You’re not meant to just work, grind, and repeat. Aries season is giving you the green light to play.
Capricorn Sun & Rising:
Capricorn, the Lunar Eclipse in Virgo last week illuminated your sector of higher learning, expansion, and travel. If you’ve been itching for a change of scenery, a new perspective, or an opportunity that pushes you beyond your comfort zone, this is your sign to go for it. This eclipse shook up the way you think about the future —what’s been holding you back? Where have you been playing it safe out of fear of the unknown?
This is the time to embrace the adventure. The next version of you is waiting.
Then, on the 20th, Aries Season and the astro new year begins, activating your sector of home and emotional foundations. If the past few weeks have felt chaotic or uncertain, Aries Season brings a chance to rebuild your sense of stability. This could be a literal home refresh — moving, redecorating, or just making your space feel more you. Or, it could be about emotional security — reconnecting with yourself, your family, or whatever makes you feel safe. The key is balancing your urge for newness with your need for stability.
Aquarius Sun & Rising:
Aquarius, the recent Lunar Eclipse in Virgo activated your sector of shared resources, intimacy, and transformation. If money, power dynamics, or emotional entanglements have been on your mind, now you know why. This eclipse pushed you to confront your deepest fears, wounds, and desires. Maybe you had to set boundaries, cut ties, or face a major financial decision. Whatever happened needed to happen. This week is for processing, healing, and figuring out your next steps.
Then, on the 20th, the astro new year begins with the arrival of Aries season, lighting up your sector of communication and ideas. Your mind is on fire, and suddenly, you have a lot to say. Whether it’s pitching ideas, launching a project, or just feeling more confident in your opinions, this is your time to speak up. If you’ve been holding back, don’t. Aries season is about being bold, direct, and completely unfiltered. Plus, with Pluto, the Planet of Transformation, now settled in your sign for the next twenty years, the world literally wants you to take the lead and contribute to our collective ascension.
Pisces Sun & Rising:
Pisces, last week’s Lunar Eclipse in Virgo was all about your relationships and partnerships. If something felt oﬀ in your connections, this eclipse brought it to light. Whether a relationship ended, evolved, or was redefined, this is your cosmic permission slip to prioritize yourself first. It’s okay to want love and connection, but not at the cost of your peace. This week is about rebuilding your self-worth and emotional boundaries. It’s also about centering and prioritizing the relationship you have with yourself, first and foremost. End Pisces Season by prioritizing play and self-pleasure.
Then, on the 20th, Aries Season arrives and the astro new year kicks oﬀ, activating your sector of finances and self-esteem for the next four weeks. If you’ve been second-guessing your worth (or your ability to make money doing what you love), Aries Season is here to remind you: You are capable. You are astonishing. And it’s time to own that. Get ready to make bold financial moves — because abundance is knocking.
