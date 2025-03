Your Horoscope This Week: March 16 To 22

Cancer, the Lunar Eclipse in Virgo last week was a communication reset for you. Maybe you had to say something you’d been holding in. Perhaps someone’s words hit harder than expected. Either way, your voice and thoughts are evolving, and you’re realizing that not everything needs to be sugarcoated. Say what you mean. Mean what you say. And trust that your words have power, especially during such a potent and game-changing eclipse season such as this one. You’ve been working on opening up your throat chakra, and as Pisces Season comes to a close , you’ll notice your major progress.