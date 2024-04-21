Your Horoscope This Week: April 21 To 27

Mercury retrograde ends this week on the 25th — hooray! But before we get there, we’re still integrating the potent effects of the Jupiter-Uranus conjunction in Taurus that we experienced last Saturday (the 20th). We’ll continue to feel the effects of this conjunction for weeks and months to come, so make sure to look at your birth chart to see where Taurus energy falls in your birth chart, as this will be the sector that is most potently transformed over the course of Taurus Season.
Speaking of Taurus Season, we’re officially in the first full week of the season, and all zodiac signs will feel a remarkable shift from the more energetic and unpredictable energy of Aries Season to the more grounded, mellow, and stubborn vibes of having the sun in Taurus. Then on the 23rd, the Scorpio full moon lights up the skies and infuses the cosmos with much passion, power, and magnetism, making this week an ideal week for saying yes to what makes you feel emotionally fulfilled.
Start the weekend in the spirit of celebration because you will have made it through the first Mercury retrograde of the year once Mercury shifts direct in Aries at 8:54 a.m. on the 25th.
Aries Sun & Rising:
Aries Season has come to an end, but with Mercury shifting direct in your sign on the 25th, Venus still in your sign until the 29th and Mars getting ready to enter your sign on the 30th, you’ll very much feel like you’re experiencing the sequel of Aries Season, and that your powers of magnetism and attraction are deepening each day. This is partially due to the Jupiter-Uranus conjunction in Taurus that took place last week in your sector of security and money — tap into that abundant energy as you set your goals for the week, and know that your manifestation abilities are intensely strong right now, Aries.
The Scorpio full moon on the 23rd makes you act in more Scorpio-like ways, because both you and Scorpio are ruled by Mars, the Planet of Action. Since your sector of health, wellness, and service is lit up by this moon, you may suddenly feel inspired to improve your health or daily routines. Just make sure to not overdo it, because the final days of Mercury retrograde in your sign can make you feel restless and all over the place. Fortunately for you, Mercury ends its retrograde in your sign on the 25th!
Taurus Sun & Rising:
Happy Taurus Season! The Sun is officially in your sign for the next four weeks, making you the cosmic favorite. This is doubly the case, because last Saturday’s Jupiter-Uranus conjunction in your sign transformed your life for the better, from the inside out. If you don’t yet feel the positive effects of this conjunction, stay patient and you’ll start to notice them unfolding in the days and weeks to come. Perhaps you’ll manifest a dream partner (or deepen a connection with an existing one) due to this week’s Scorpio full moon in your partnership sector. Do not fear the love entering your life — instead, fully embrace it.
Then on the 25th, Mercury, the Planet of Communication, ends its retrograde through Aries. This retrograde activated your sector of healing, closure, and solitude, which is why you may have been a bit of a hermit these past three weeks. But now that Mercury is shifting direct, you’ll feel more ready to share some of your spiritual downloads and awakenings with those who are a vibrational match. Open up and heal in community.
Gemini Sun & Rising:
Congrats, Gemini — as of the 25th you will have made it through your ruler Mercury’s first retrograde of 2024. It took place in your sector of friendship, tech, and social networks, so if these areas of your life felt a bit wonky, you’ll slowly but surely start to feel like it’s all starting to realign and that you have greater clarity about who you can lean on in your community, and who you may have outgrown or are not compatible with at this phase of your life.
The Scorpio Moon on the 23rd activates your sector of health and wellness, encouraging you to get clear on toxic habits that may be holding you back from the next level of your ascension. Use this full moon to purge the dead weight and acknowledge unhealthy patterns. Be patient with yourself during this process, as Mercury will shift direct on the 25th but will be in its post-retrograde shadow phase until May 6. Make your healing process a gradual and consistent one.
Cancer Sun & Rising:
It’s a full moon week, Cancer, so if you’re feeling extra sensitive, it’s absolutely normal. The Scorpio full moon takes place on the 23rd in your sector of fate, true love, and creativity. Since you’re moon-ruled, you’ll feel the effects of this lunation for the rest of the month of April — and potentially longer. The key is to be honest with yourself about ways you haven’t let your inner child play, be loved, and have fun. This week is your chance to start over and to prioritize your bliss, unapologetically.
Mercury ends its retrograde in Aries on the 25th in your sector of career, legacy, and reputation. We’ll still experience a post-shadow period until May 6, but you’ll already start to feel more confident and optimistic about what’s possible for you professionally. If you’ve been underpaid or unsatisfied with your current occupation, you may receive an opportunity to switch up your career or leap into entrepreneurship. If it feels right, go for it.
Leo Sun & Rising:
Now that you’ve experienced the Jupiter-Uranus conjunction in your career sector, you’re acting, moving, and breathing differently. This first full week of Taurus Season has you reflecting on ways to make strategic but also simple shifts to your work routine so that you’re less frazzled and more grounded in your decision making. Just keep in mind that Mercury remains retrograde until the 25th, so it might not be until this weekend that you start to notice your brain fog decreasing.
On the 23rd, a full moon in Scorpio activates your sector of roots, the home, and your legacy. A major development from the past six months is likely to come full circle around this time. This may mean birthing a baby, moving in or out of a home, redecorating, relocating, or re-evaluating what your values are and why. Your mission is to not take yourself or others too seriously under this more intense transit. Learn the lessons but also be able to let go of your need to fully master them. Use Mercury’s shift direct on the 25th to take it all breath by breath.
Virgo Sun & Rising:
Virgo, your planetary ruler Mercury ends its retrograde in Aries on the 25th. There will still be a two-week post-shadow experience to navigate, but you’re almost on the other side of what was quite a restless and at times confusing retrograde. On the 23rd, the Scorpio Full Moon provides you with a sense of closure regarding matters you’ve been wanting to speak your mind about. But keep in mind that it may not be until May that you really gain clarity in that regard, so pace yourself and avoid prematurely burning bridges.
Once Mercury shifts direct in Aries on the 25th, you’ll start to feel greater confidence when it comes to any joint ventures you’ve been trying to get off the ground these past few weeks. If you’ve been exasperated by miscommunications, you may notice yourself laughing through the awkwardness now that you’ve made it through the Scorpio full moon and that Taurus Season is harmonizing with your Virgo nature. Do something fun this weekend that reminds you to not take yourself or life too seriously.
Libra Sun & Rising:
Libra, now that the sun is traveling through Taurus, you’re being encouraged to slow your roll and tend to life’s details. The south node in your sign has made you hyper focused on fixing yourself, but what if you just focused on being yourself? Use the Scorpio full moon on the 23rd to get clear about what your values and most important priorities are. Chances are that whoever or whatever has been distracting you (in an unhealthy way) will naturally fade out of your life around this lunation. Send them off with peace.
Once Mercury shifts direct in Aries on the 25th, you’ll receive even more enlightening downloads regarding who your true ride or dies are. The final stretch of April will help you better discern when people have your best interests at heart, and when you’ve overly compromised your own needs in order to not rock the boat. Now that you know better, move better.
Scorpio Sun & Rising:
You’ve been paying attention to the signs, symbols, and synchronicities in your life, Scorpio, and it’s all aligning beautifully for you this week due to the Scorpio full moon occurring on the 23rd. You’ll feel the effects of this lunation as soon as the week begins, and all throughout Taurus Season.
The fact that this full moon occurs three days after the Jupiter-Uranus conjunction and two days before Mercury retrograde ends means that you may be at a crossroads of sorts. You’re being asked to tune into your heart center, block out all the distractions, and make an intuitive and honest decision.
But since Mercury is still retrograde until the 25th (and we’ll experience a two-week post-shadow period), you shouldn’t make a decision that’s set in stone. The Universe is asking you to focus on how you want to feel right now in the present moment, while also acknowledging that life is evolutionary in nature, and your needs or desires may shift. Use this first full week of Taurus Season to work out any confusing matters with someone in your orbit who you deeply trust.
Sagittarius Sun & Rising:
Sag, how are you feeling now that your planetary ruler Jupiter has conjoined with Uranus, the Planet of Surprise? You’re most likely buzzing with excitement at whatever positive shifts have occurred in your life lately. And if you don’t yet see signs of progress, be patient just a while longer, because Mercury remains retrograde in Aries until the 25th, which could lead to delayed gratification. Now that the sun is in Taurus for the next four weeks, you’re being encouraged to take the step-by-step approach rather than rushing to the finish line.
On the 23rd, the Scorpio full moon lights up your sector of spirituality, healing, and closure. You may not be in the mood to be the life of the party this week, but rather the quiet recluse who’s observing their environment and taking mental notes. This may initially surprise your friend group or loved ones, but you don’t have to explain yourself right now… There’s a lot of shadow work you’re undergoing this week, but you’ll soon re-emerge with a new set of wings.
Capricorn Sun & Rising:
Capricorn, this first full week of Taurus Season is likely to feel good for your nervous system, especially after the more tumultuous vibes of Aries and eclipse season. But since we’re still experiencing Mercury retrograde in Aries until the 25th, you’re not fully out of the woods when it comes to unexpected challenges, so do your best to avoid getting caught up in ego trips or power struggles if things don’t seem to go your way at some point this week. Keeping your cool and maintaining your composure will pay off for you.
The Scorpio full moon is a major highlight of the week, and it takes place in your sector of friendship and social networks. You may decide to call it quits in regards to a group that you’re part of, or you may acknowledge the fact that you’ve outgrown some parts of your social circle. There’s no need to be super dramatic about it, but if you feel the urge to distance yourself or do your own thing, trust it. At the same time, this full moon could help kickstart a new or evolved way of making friends and connecting with your community, both online and offline.
Aquarius Sun & Rising:
Aquarius, you’ve made it through the conjunction between Jupiter and your planetary ruler Uranus, and you’re probably looking at life from a completely different perspective than you were just a week ago. Give yourself plenty of time this Scorpio full moon week to integrate into this new dimension of life, especially now that the sun has entered the grounded sign of Taurus for the next four weeks. While you may initially feel uncomfortable with the slower pace of this transit, you’ll also realize that there are benefits to intentionally pacing yourself.
Another thing to keep in mind is that Mercury is retrograde in Aries until the 25th, and this activates your communication sector. So even if your mind is buzzing with plenty of visions and ideas due to the recent conjunction, you’d benefit from writing them down in your journal and circling your favorites rather than trying to immediately leap into action. Once Mercury’s post-shadow period ends on May 6, you’ll have the green light to move full steam ahead.
Pisces Sun & Rising:
Pisces, you’ve just experienced an epic conjunction between your planetary ruler Jupiter, and Uranus, the Planet of Surprise. This first full week of Taurus Season is about expressing and exploring your multi-dimensional nature with the spirit of fun and play at the center of it all. Enjoy this final full week of Venus in Aries, activating your sector of security and self-esteem. This transit has boosted your confidence and overall ability to magnetize what you want into your life, so make the most of it. Get dressed up, flirt, dance, and make love if you feel called.
The Scorpio full moon on the 23rd is one of the sweetest lunations of the year for you, but also potentially one of the most dramatic. It activates your sector of expansion and philosophy, allowing you to daydream about new places you’d want to move to, subjects you’d want to study, and people you’d want to meet. But since Mercury is still retrograde in Aries in your money and security sector until the 23rd, you’re being asked to balance practicality with imagination. You can dream up infinite possibilities, but also remember the importance of coming back down to earth and tangibly making those dreams come true.