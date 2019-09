Come the weekend, we live in our sneakers. But every now and then, an occasion calls for us to get a little more dressed up. That's why we're upgrading this casual maxi-dress with a strappy heel in place of white trainers. To keep it on trend, we're layering a floral embroidered bomber on top and bringing it all together with a chain-strap purse. With this classy night-out look on lock, there's no VIP list you won't make the cut on.