The Prettiest Wedding Veils For The Modern Bride

The wedding dress may be the first thing people notice as you're coming down the aisle, but no bridal look is complete without a few thoughtful accessories. It's those seemingly small touches — like your "something old" or "something blue" — that can turn a gown into a moment. And a delicate lace veil is a prime example.
Of course, cathedral-length headpieces aren't for everyone, especially not for brides-to-be with a flair for the fashion-forward. But that doesn't mean you have to stray away from the style completely. Ahead, we chose 10 veils with distinctly modern vibes for the alternative bride. Everything in your wedding is going to scream "you" — might as well make sure you have the outfit to match.
