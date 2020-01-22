For those recently fiancé-d, it's time to buckle down and sharpen your wedding strategy knife set. If you're more of a DIYer, then the internet is your budget-friendly planner partner in crime. Aside from housing endless inspirational Pinterest boards, blogs, and books, it's also home to one major marriage component: the online registry.
Registries were created to streamline and organize the gifting process from guests to couples. Back in the day, this process was handled in-store. But, in 2020, it now thrives on the world-wide-web where specialized sites and beloved brands digitally handle everything for you — from list distribution to gift shopping, shipping, thank you cards, and even charity to honeymoon funds.
Navigating the great sea of online wedding sites can feel daunting, so we went ahead and created an A to Z guide (from Amazon to Zola) of the absolute best. Scroll ahead for the stylish and thoughtful sites that will help make your big milestone feel a little more effortless.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.