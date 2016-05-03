10 Major Wedding Fails That Really Happened

Considering the time, energy, stress, and (borderline absurd) amount of money that goes into a wedding, it’s understandable that brides and grooms want every detail to be just right. Yet, as anyone who’s experienced wedding planning firsthand can attest, the quicker you can brush it off if anything does go wrong — and, rest assured, no matter how much you plan or pray, something always does — the more you’ll enjoy the day you worked so hard to create.
Of course, for future marrying couples, it can also help to learn from others’ mistakes or misfortunes. Ahead, top wedding professionals share some of the most egregious (yet also completely avoidable) nuptial gaffes they’ve witnessed, and offer advice on how to avoid them on your own big day.
