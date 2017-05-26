Skip navigation!
Paige Brettingen
Travel
Where To Travel — According To Your Birthday
Paige Brettingen
May 26, 2017
Weddings
10 Major Wedding Fails That Really Happened
Paige Brettingen
May 3, 2016
Work & Money
How To Master The Most Difficult Part Of Being An Adult
Paige Brettingen
Sep 23, 2015
Weddings
Wedding Planners Spill On Crazy-Extravagant Splurges
In some ways, to have a wedding at all is to splurge; many people spend upwards of $100 a plate for 200 guests, after all. But while for some, going the
by
Paige Brettingen
Living
What Every 20-Something Woman Should Know About Prenups
There’s nothing like the mention of a prenuptial agreement to swiftly rob newly engaged couples of their “happily ever after” high. Granted, it may
by
Paige Brettingen
Weddings
The 10 Worst Mistakes Brides Make — & How To Avoid Them
While every bride would love to think that she’ll singlehandedly plan the most flawless nuptials to date, the reality is that most times, something goes
by
Paige Brettingen
Work & Money
10 Habits Of Self-Made Female Millionaires
When you hear of someone’s “Cinderella” career story, it’s tempting to think that success can happen overnight. That's rarely ever the case, says
by
Paige Brettingen
Travel
10 Money-Saving Travel Hacks You've Never Heard Before
The start of summer stirs up some serious wanderlust — and the travel industry knows it. Despite our best efforts to adhere to a budget while traveling,
by
Paige Brettingen
Work & Money
Stop Having The Same Money Fights Over & Over
Money matters can make a relationship go from feeling completely comfortable to seriously unstable. Maybe one of you has a little (okay, a lot) more debt
by
Paige Brettingen
Work & Money
How To Invest Your Money In Your 20s
If anyone tells you their 20s was the best of time of their life, try asking: "Is that before or after you figured out how to manage your
by
Paige Brettingen
Work & Money
10 Passive-Aggressive Things You Probably Do—& How To Stop
There are a few certainties in life: death, taxes, and not being totally in love with everyone you encounter in the workplace. You don't get to be
by
Paige Brettingen
Work & Money
The Accidentally Rude Thing You Need To Stop Doing
It's barely been 30 seconds since meeting that potential client, and the panic has already started to creep in. It’s a familiar feeling — one that
by
Paige Brettingen
