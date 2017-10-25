Update: This post was originally published on May 17, 2015.
It's Look Like A Fashion Person 101: Wear a pair of single-soled pumps with a pair of well-loved jeans, and you're set. It almost doesn't matter what you have on top; with a ratty T-shirt or a couture blouse, the combination of jeans and pumps gives your outfit a "on my way to a fashion show" verve.
And, while there are lots of ways to mix and match jeans with heels, there are a few rules to follow, too. The following six people have mastered the balance. Click through to soak in their secrets — and then give the style trick a spin for yourself.