Asking someone if they'd like $1,500 to shop for a new spring wardrobe is sort of like asking if dogs bark — the answer is an obvious "yes." And from now until March 21, you actually could get that $$$ just by sharing a pic of yourself in your most fashion-forward ensemble.
Here's the scoop: Take a pic in your most unique outfit and post it to WEAR — the Japanese style-sharing app that launched in the U.S. last fall — and make sure to use the hashtag #springstyle. Then, the 10 lucky contestants with the best looks will each get a serious spring shopping spree and be featured on the WEAR homepage. Yes, it's really that easy.
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of the 49 contiguous United States (excluding Arizona), 18 years or older and over the age of majority in jurisdiction of residence at time of entry. Ends 03/21/2017 at 11:59 p.m. ET. For Official Rules, click here. Void where prohibited.
Advertisement