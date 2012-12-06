Ever wonder what's your spirit animal? We Are Handsome's latest resort collection has got you covered (at least as covered as you want to be). In new, bold animal prints, "The Enchanted" collection includes cutouts, sheer paneling, and above all, a heathy dose of quirkiness that makes its designs stand out from the traditional swimsuit.
You might not normally find names like The Spirit and The Messengers on a bikini, but We Are Handsome has never been a cookie-cutter brand. Featuring the faces of furry and winged animals, the resort '13 collection is less like another piece of (sometimes-intimidating) spandex, and more like an ode to your kindred animal of the wild. Of course, that can range anywhere from eagles, birds, leopards, or jellyfish (because, yes, some people's spirit animals are jellyfish). Plus, while you're channeling all your energy to be as slinky as a cheetah next to the resort pool, We Are Handsome has also introduced leggings, silk cover-ups, and sleeveless dresses to wear away from the water, as well.
The only question remains: Are you a classic one-piece leopard? An eagle-on-your-bottom kind of gal? Click through and find out.
Photo: We Are Handsome