Yes, Your Water Bottle Is The Season’s Hottest Accessory

If you were under the impression that a water bottle operates as a mere vessel for fluid, let us immediately dispel that notion. Yes, a water bottle does indeed hold water. But it's also a status symbol, a wellness totem, a canvas for many a national park sticker (We get it! You hike!). It's a commitment to sustainability, a promotional opportunity, and best of all, in 2021, a trending accessory.
That's right: Fall's go-to outfit garnish is none other than your trusty Camelbak. As athletic garb becomes increasingly hipper — both as an emblem of street style and a high fashion aesthetic — it makes sense that the re-usable water bottle, too, would have its moment. And unlike a micro bag or a velour headband, it offers plenty of utility in addition to its cultural appeal.
Now, as temperatures dip, and outdoorsy quarter-zips make their triumphant return to prominence, we're rounding up our favorite sartorial trends for fall — and the water bottles that serve as their essential accompaniments.