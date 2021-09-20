Story from Dedicated Feature
in partnership with camelbak

Yes, Your Water Bottle Is The Season’s Hottest Accessory

Eliza Dumais
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
If you were under the impression that a water bottle operates as a mere vessel for fluid, let us immediately dispel that notion. Yes, a water bottle does indeed hold water. But it's also a status symbol, a wellness totem, a canvas for many a national park sticker (We get it! You hike!). It's a commitment to sustainability, a promotional opportunity, and best of all, in 2021, a trending accessory.
That's right: Fall's go-to outfit garnish is none other than your trusty Camelbak. As athletic garb becomes increasingly hipper — both as an emblem of street style and a high fashion aesthetic — it makes sense that the re-usable water bottle, too, would have its moment. And unlike a micro bag or a velour headband, it offers plenty of utility in addition to its cultural appeal.
Now, as temperatures dip, and outdoorsy quarter-zips make their triumphant return to prominence, we're rounding up our favorite sartorial trends for fall — and the water bottles that serve as their essential accompaniments.

More from Fashion

R29 Original Series