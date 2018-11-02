When you think about visiting Washington, D.C., chances are you think of the walking tour of the National Mall your coworker recommended or the trip to the Air and Space Museum you did with your middle-school class. But the nation's capital is also one of the best places in the country to celebrate women's history. Sprinkled throughout the city, there are museums, galleries, and institutions recognizing everything from the women's suffrage movement to female artists to women in medicine — you just have to look in the right places.
So, inspired by the upcoming season of Netflix's House Of Cards and the show's first female president, Claire Underwood, we've created a road map to our favorite museums and monuments in Washington, D.C. that celebrate influential women: from the National Museum Of Women In The Arts, celebrating female artists around the world, to the original Women's March path, paving the way for future generations of fearless female leaders. Click ahead to get started planning your next trip — and don't worry, the Air and Space Museum will still be there after you hit all these spots.