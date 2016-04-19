Warm-Weather Essentials We Can't Wait To Break In

We'll admit that we like to jump the gun when it comes to refreshing our warm-weather wardrobes. By the time the temps have risen enough for us to be able to leave the house sans jacket, we usually have at least a few pairs of sandals and leg-bearing dresses on hand. Hey, at least we're prepared, right?
The good news is, when the evenings finally allow for rooftop drinks, and the weekends finally lend themselves to days spent on a blanket at the park, these skin-bearing, sun-ready staples are ready and right there with us. Also, it's just about the time of year we can start wearing those slip-ons, say, or a new pair of cropped workout leggings, without chilly toes or ankles.
With that in mind, we've rounded up our must-haves for the spring and summer months ahead that you're sure to wear more than your favorite pair of jeans. Click on to hit the "spring forward" button on your closet.
With that in mind, we've rounded up our must-haves for the spring and summer months ahead that you're sure to wear more than your favorite pair of jeans. Click on to hit the "spring forward" button on your closet.