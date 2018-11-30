Heading home for the holidays is a wonderful tradition, if only for the fact that you can ease your style to maximum comfort. It’s “suburban street style,” if you will — and we’re very much down with a uniform based around leggings, boxy sweatshirts, and supportive dad kicks. Luckily, these are also the same elements that make for comfortable travel, which means your transit clothes can double down as hometown pieces, too.
Ahead, we pulled together four outfit ideas that are lazy-chic and friends-and-family-ready using Cuddl Duds base layers (available at QVC), made of ultra soft and stretch technology fibers, as inspiration. Whether you’re taking the red-eye across the country or road-tripping a few states away, these easy ensembles are primed for winter travel and guaranteed to keep you warm and toasty throughout your entire journey.