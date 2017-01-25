The Only Tutorial You Need To Try The Monochromatic Makeup Trend

When you're in a beauty rut, it's a little like looking in your closet and seeing absolutely nothing to wear. Sure, you have the bones to create a killer look — a bold liner here, a bottle of texture spray there — but sometimes you just need a boost of inspiration. That's why we created Short Cuts, a series of quick, easy-to-follow videos meant to educate, empower, and excite the beauty nerds in all of us. Whether you're looking to learn something new or to refresh your current routine, there's a Short Cut for you. Smoky eyes have been reinvented more times than we can count. Jazz-age flappers wore 'em, iconic Hollywood queens like Elizabeth Taylor wore 'em, heck, even Cleopatra donned a sultry line of kohl around her eyes. Gray or black, colorful or muted, there's no wrong way to wear a smudged, defined eye. But in 2017 we're itching for something warmer... Tapping into the monochromatic makeup trend, shadow shades like rich terracotta and shimmery brown make for a sultry look that feels fresh and polished right now. Bonus? Add a brown lip into the mix and the look's elevated to '90s-inspired — and we're here for it. Press play above for the full tutorial, then check out the steps below to try it at home.
Step 1. Using a fluffy blending brush, dust a warm brown or terracotta eyeshadow into your crease and all over your lid. (We used this palette from Anastasia Beverly Hills.) Step 2. Using a dense smudger brush, buff the same shade onto your lower lashline. Step 3. Grab a darker, cool-toned brown and blend the color into the outer corners of your eyes, into your crease, and along your bottom lashline. Step 4. Tap a metallic brown shadow onto the center of your lid. Make sure to blend as you go to avoid any harsh lines. Step 5. Apply black or deep brown eyeliner to your bottom lashline and outer-third of your upper lashline. Using your finger or a dense brush, gently smudge the liner to create a diffused effect. Step 6. Swipe on a few coats of black mascara and finish off the look with a layer of brown lipstick.
