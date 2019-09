The Only Tutorial You Need To Try The Monochromatic Makeup Trend

When you're in a beauty rut, it's a little like looking in your closet and seeing absolutely nothing to wear. Sure, you have the bones to create a killer look — a bold liner here, a bottle of texture spray there — but sometimes you just need a boost of inspiration. That's why we created Short Cuts , a series of quick, easy-to-follow videos meant to educate, empower, and excite the beauty nerds in all of us. Whether you're looking to learn something new or to refresh your current routine, there's a Short Cut for you. Smoky eyes have been reinvented more times than we can count. Jazz-age flappers wore 'em, iconic Hollywood queens like Elizabeth Taylor wore 'em, heck, even Cleopatra donned a sultry line of kohl around her eyes. Gray or black, colorful or muted, there's no wrong way to wear a smudged, defined eye. But in 2017 we're itching for something warmer... Tapping into the monochromatic makeup trend , shadow shades like rich terracotta and shimmery brown make for a sultry look that feels fresh and polished right now. Bonus? Add a brown lip into the mix and the look's elevated to '90s-inspired — and we're here for it. Press play above for the full tutorial, then check out the steps below to try it at home.