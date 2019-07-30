Story from Dedicated Feature

The Best Buys From PINK's Blowout Back-To-Campus Sale

Chelsea Peng
Designed by Twisha Patni.
The prospect of returning to campus or work after an eventful summer might be daunting, but there's one bright spot to fall's return: shopping for a new wardrobe. With VS PINK's PINK Friday sale — starting at midnight on August 2 and in select stores the evening before for PINK Nation members — stocking up on staples has never been more fun.
For $25 and less, pick up everything from cotton leggings and T-shirts to the brand's fan-favorite underwear (seven for $25!). And for outside-the-house options, you can also find $20 sweaters and tees for $20 and under. After clicking through to review the best deals ahead, keep a tab open for PINK Friday, whether you're shopping for a study-break outfit or a cute "prostrate on the couch after a harrowing day at the office" look.
Advertisement
1 of 6
Designed by Twisha Patni.

The Deal: $25 Cotton Leggings

Shop This
INFO
VS PINK
$25 Cotton Leggings
$25.00
2 of 6
Designed by Twisha Patni.

The Deal: 7 For $25 All PINK Panties

Shop This
INFO
VS PINK
7/$25 Panties
$25.00
Advertisement
3 of 6

The Deal: $20 & Under PINK Bras

Shop This
INFO
VS PINK
$20 & Under Bras
$20.00
4 of 6
Designed by Twisha Patni.

The Deal: $20 Sweaters

Shop This
INFO
VS PINK
$20 Sweaters
$20.00
5 of 6
Designed by Twisha Patni.

The Deal: $20 Tees

Shop This
INFO
VS PINK
$20 & Under Tees
$20.00
6 of 6

More from Fashion