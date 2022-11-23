

Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

Yes. My parents were both the first in their families to go to college, so it was super important to them that I go as well. Luckily for me, their values mostly aligned with my interests — I loved school and worked hard to get into a "good" school. I attended a public out-of-state university and was super privileged in that I didn't have to worry about paying for it. My parents paid for room and board and any tuition that was left after merit scholarships, which covered 50% of my first year and increased to about 90% by my senior year. They also paid for me to study abroad for six weeks one summer.