6:10 a.m. — Alarm goes off. A few months ago I transitioned from sleeping with the phone in the bedroom to help with my mental health, so I got one of those digital alarms that slowly emits light 20 mins before your alarm goes off to wake you up "naturally." I prefer this to the feeling of being woken up from a full on coma, so I guess I like it? I put on workout clothes in the bathroom to not wake up my husband. I chug a glass of water, brush my teeth, put in headphones, and head out to the gym. I check emails and Slack on the 5-minute walk over, and answer a few. I do a 30-minute HIIT run on the Peloton app on my phone. This app is so good — great playlists, feels like you are in class, and it's nice to not think and sprint when she tells me to. I finish off with some stretching and core.